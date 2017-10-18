Pink Lily Cancer Care Benefits From Credit Union

By:Curtis Morton

Charlestown –Nevis- Lee Parris-Cambridge, founder and CEO of Pink Lily Cancer Care, expressed gratitude to the Nevis Cooperative Credit Union, for once again coming through, with another donation, towards the cause of assisting persons afflicted with any form of Cancer and also their family members.

She spoke passionately about her work in educating the population of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis and wider afield, about the causes; preventative aids and how to cope with the dreaded disease.

She herself has fought long and hard with the scourge, having being diagnosed with stage four Cancer.

Her change in nutrition, regular exercise, strong faith in God and wonderful care by her medical team in the UK, has seen her go well beyond another year of existence, since she was sent home to die.

The presentation of the cheque was made by one of the staff members at the Credit Union, on Monday 16th October, as the institution celebrates the annual Credit Union week.

Mrs. Parris –Cambridge, expressed her commitment to having a hospice erected on the island, where Cancer patients can be properly treated and cared for.

The annual walk by the organization, takes place this coming Saturday, 21st October.