Pink Lily Cancer Care Walk Set For Saturday

Charlestown –Nevis- Mrs. Lee Parris-Cambridge, founder and CEO of Pink Lily Cancer Care is inviting all and sundry to participate in the annual Pink Lily Cancer Care walkathon.

The annual walk by the organization, takes place this coming Saturday, 21st October 2017.

Prior to the event, two big registration days were scheduled for the Memorial Square in Charlestown.

The first was set for today Wednesday 18th October and the other will be held at the same venue on Friday 20th October, starting at 10 am on both days.

Registration fee is only $50.00 for adults and $45.00 for children and will get the participants a t-shirt; a lovely bandana, a sumptuous breakfast and information pamphlets.

Mrs. Parris- Cambridge is urging as many persons as possible to sign up for and participate in the walk, as they will not only receive well needed exercise but help to contribute to a worthy cause in the process.