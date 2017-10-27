Pink Lily’s Annual Walk Cuts Even but Public Awareness a Plus

By:Curtis Morton

Charlestown-Nevis-Mrs. Lee Parris –Cambridge, took time out earlier this week to say thanks to the many persons who continue to support the Pink Lily Cancer Care Association, in its quest to raise awareness and to raise funds to assist in the prevention of cancer; care for persons affected and support family members of affected persons.

She referred to the annul walk held by her Association on Saturday 21st October, as a success. However, she was quick to point out that not a lot of money was raised in terms of cash left to assist with the work of the Association. There were only three sponsors this year, who gave money to the tune of $2,500.00

“I would say we broke even,” she stated. She indicated that the cost of t-shirts, breakfast and other materials required, in preparing for the walk, were taken care of.

However, she was encouraged by the fact that over 300 persons participated and that one of the main objectives of the walk, was achieved. She said that the achievement was to continue to raise awareness about the signs and symptoms of cancer; how to prevent the disease and how to deal with it, once you are affected by it.

The walk which commenced at 6 minutes after 6 am, started at Chicken Stone in Gingerland and proceeded along the main Road; into Charlestown; down the Samuel Hunkins drive and culminated at Pinney’s beach, in front of the popular Sunshine’s bar and Grill.

The walkers engaged in cool down exercises; shared in a sumptuous and healthy breakfast and answered cancer related questions to win some exciting prizes. DJ Levi also entertained with his music, while the walkers ate.

The following prizes were awarded:

First woman and first overall-Vanessa Williams

First man-Divania Dore

Rajaun Fyfield-first child

Gordon Avery-oldest participant

Tiger Tross-youngest person registered-3 years old

Vanessa Williams-night for two at Oualie with breakfast

Divania Dore –night for two at Oualie with breakfast

Rajaun Fyfield-snakes and ladder and Ludo game

Gordon Avery-breakfast for two at the Hermitage

Tiger Tross-toy trucks

Persons answering the quiz questions correctly also won prizes, which included English chocolate.

According to her records, Mrs. Parris-Cambridge indicated that in 2015, there were over 500 walkers; over 400 in 2016 and just over 300 in 2017.

This year saw the majority of walkers within the age range of 30 to 40 years of age, with six children registered and included two sets of baby twins, pushed in prams by their parents.