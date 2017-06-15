Platinum sponsor Tropical Shipping supports St. Kitts Music Festival

One of the federation’s leading business enterprises, Tropical Shipping, became a significant sponsor of the St. Kitts Music Festival, a three-night-concert event that launches 22nd June, 2017, at Warner Park.

In a recent presentation, Bernie Greaux, the manager of Tropical Shipping, presented the Music Festival Committee, through Shirley Julius, a cheque in the Platinum Sponsor category.

Greaux indicated the pleasure of the company in supporting the successful staging of the Music Festival.

He said, “On behalf of Tropical Shipping through our local agents Delisle Walwyn & Co. Ltd., we are happy, once again, to participate in this year’s Music Festival as a sponsor. We encourage everyone to come out and have a good time. I encourage, also, more sponsors from the community to come and support the Music Festival.”

Julius, in responding, noted the company’s longstanding links with the Music Festival.

She commented, “The St. Kitts Music Festival Committee thanks the directors, management and staff of Tropical Shipping for their kind sponsorship. Tropical Shipping has a track record dated back 21 years ago when the festival started, and we want to thank you for that.”

Julius continued, “It is this kind of tangible support, over the years, that has enabled the festival to not only keep going, but to grow from strength to strength. I take this opportunity to encourage other business entities to be a part of the Music Festival, one of St. Kitts’ biggest success stories.”