PLP Constituency Number Four Executive partners with Guy Fest Community Festival

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, November 1, 2017 (PLP PR Media Inc.) — When Guy Fest Community Festival opening ceremony was held on Saturday October 28 at Green Tree Lawn in Old Road, the Peoples Labour Party (PLP) Constituency Number Four branch was highlighted as one of the major sponsors of the event.

On Sunday October 29 the Guy Fest Community Festival Committee held an Elderly Retreat in celebration of the universally recognised Month of the Elderly (October) at the Verchilds High School, and the PLP Constituency Number Four Executive Branch showed its appreciation for the elderly by donating food and fruit baskets.

“The Guy Fest Community Festival Committee of Old Road is bringing back the Guy Fest events within the community so they started last week with a Church service on Sunday October 22 at the Halfway Tree Church of God,” said PLP’s Constituency Number Four Branch Deputy Chairperson Ms Shazill Bergan.

At the opening ceremony on Saturday October 28, Peoples Labour Party Constituency Number Four Branch Coordinator Ms Petrona Thomas presented four plaques to Ms Kariece Watson, Vice President of Guy Fest Community Festival. The plaques were to be given out to four individuals within the community for their outstanding contributions to the Guy Fest Community Festival.

“I presented the plaques to the Vice President of the Guy Fest Community Festival, Ms Kariece Watson, on behalf of the Peoples Labour Party Executive in Constituency Number Four, as the PLP Executive was one of the proud sponsors of the Guy Fest Community Festival,” said Ms Thomas.

Two recipients of the plaques were Ms Eugenis Watson for her splendid contribution to the festival, and Mr Elwin Lucas for designing the new Guy Fest logo and the official festival flyer.

Two awards were awarded posthumously to the last President of the festival the late Mr Kevin Donovan well known as Masud Sadiki, and to the late Mr Kenrick Caines who was recognised as one of the founding members of the Guy Fest.

When the PLP Constituency Number Four Executive body was informed of the Elderly Retreat luncheon at the Verchilds High School on Sunday October 29, it donated gift baskets and food baskets to the elderly, according to the Branch Vice Chairman Ms Shazill Bergan.

“The PLP Branch Coordinator Ms Petrona Thomas and myself were there on behalf of the PLP Executive Group for Constituency Number Four to support the elderly within the district,” noted My Bergan. “We helped with the serving of the food and the giving out of the baskets,”

A special feature of the event was when four elderly couples that were present at the retreat were singled out for mention as they received their food and fruit baskets.

“They were lovely when they were speaking to you and how they interacted with you,” observed Ms Bergan. “Most of them were meeting me for the first time and went ahead to find out whom I was, and when I explained to them who I was they were able to remember my family. It was just lovely.”

Ms Shazill Bergan concluded: “We did not forget the elderly from Constituency Number Four who are residents at the Cardin Home in Basseterre, as we went there and took meals to them and two baskets one for a male and the other for a female. It was a successful undertaking and we thank the Guy Fest Community Festival for inviting the PLP Constituency Number Executive Branch to take part in the Guy Fest celebrations.”

Guy Fest Community Festival comes to an end on Saturday November 11 with a parade of troupes along the Island Main Road, and closing ceremony thereafter at the Green Tree Lawn in Old Road.