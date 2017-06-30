PLP Deputy Political Leader and Deputy Chairman to be guests on Sugar City FM’s People’s Voice Show with Ambassador Powell

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, June 29, 2017 (PLP PR Media Inc.) — Peoples Labour Party’s Deputy Political Leader Senator the Hon Akilah Byron-Nisbett, and the party’s National Deputy Chairman Mr Craig Tuckett will on Friday June 30 be guests of Ambassador Michael Powell on his popular People’s Voice talk show programme on Sugar City 90.3 FM starting at 9:00 am.

Senator Byron-Nisbett, who is also the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, will discuss part of her contribution to the National Assembly on the Bail Amendment Bill, 2017 where she made a no-nonsense, yet sterling contribution on what should be done to arrest the unwanted habits of habitual criminals, where among others she advocated the use of ankle bracelets to monitor defendants to deter them from committing further crimes.

“With the use of these ankle bracelets, which are truly monitoring devices as they would allow for the monitoring of behavioural patterns of defendants, the person wearing this device would be less likely to attempt to commit another crime knowing that they are being monitored and knowing the consequences should they commit another crime,” Hon Byron-Nisbett had informed the house.

According to Hon Byron-Nisbett, they will also discuss the life and times of Federation’s fallen scholar, Mr George Washington ‘Washie’ Archibald who passed away on June 20 and whose funeral service will be held on the day they will be appearing on Michael Powell’s show, but at 2:00 pm at the Zion Moravian Church in Basseterre.

She observed that Mr Archibald had left an indelible mark on the education and political landscape of this nation, and is immortalised by the naming of the former Basseterre Junior High School, now Washington Archibald High School, in his honour for his invaluable contribution to education.

Finally, the PLP’s Deputy National Chairman will be discussing the now popular and much sought after Prime Minister’s/PLP Monthly Health Walk, which takes a different route on Saturday July 1.

“The health walk which was initiated by our Prime Minister Dr the Hon Timothy Harris a few years ago, was restricted to Constituency Number Seven where the many health enthusiast who joined him would traverse the constituency from Belle Vue to Ottley’s Village each month on a Saturday,” observed Mr Tuckett.

He added that the walk has of late been attracting people from other constituencies and even from as far as Nevis, and it was felt that the walk to should now be taken to the people in the areas the live. As a result on Saturday July 1, the health walk will start at St. Peter’s Community Centre in Constituency Number 8, traverse through Constituency Number Two and end at the last roundabout in Frigate Bay, which is in Constituency Number One.

He reported that PLP Branch Chairmen for the three constituencies have been making arrangements to ensure the walk is a success, as a bumper entry of walkers is expected for the walk, which is about six miles (10 kilometres) in length. Light refreshments will be served at the end of the walk.