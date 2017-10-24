PLP National Leader, Dr Harris, commends branches for keeping PLP banner alive

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, October 24, 2017 (PLP PR Media Inc.) — National Political Leader of the Peoples Labour Party (PLP) Dr the Hon Timothy Harris is commending the activated constituency branches of the party saying that they are lifting the profile of the party in the constituencies.

“We have commended the PLP Women’s Group for the breakfast on the Shoreline (that was held on Saturday August 5),” said Dr Harris, who is also the Prime Minister of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis. “We have had Constituency Number Three and we have had Number Seven also with similar activities.”

The PLP Leader made the remarks on Saturday October 21 at the Peoples Labour Party’s National Executive Meeting. All constituency branches were represented at the executive meeting which was chaired by the PLP National Chairman Mr Warren Thompson.

Peoples Labour Party is one of the three political parties in the governing Team Unity Administration. The other two are the People’s Action Movement (PAM) that is headed by Deputy Prime Minister the Hon Shawn Richards, and the Nevis-based Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM) that is headed by Senior Minister and Premier of Nevis the Hon Vance Amory.

Dr Harris reminded the National Executive Meeting that the last church service they attended as a PLP National Executive was on Sunday July 30 in Constituency Number Four at the Faith Tabernacle Church in Old Road.

“That was a very good experience,” the PLP National Political Leader told the Executive Meeting. “We are hoping tonight that we could continue that pattern of outreach and we will look at the next venue for a church service.”

At the end of the meeting, it was proposed that the next PLP National Executive Church Service would be held on Sunday November 5 in Constituency Number Five.

The meeting also discussed the PLP/PM’s Monthly Health Walks that had temporarily been interrupted due to the passage of two hurricanes. The last Health Walk was held on Saturday August 26 in Constituency Number Four. The meeting proposed to host the next PLP/PM’s Health Walk on Saturday November 4 in Constituency Number Six.

“All these are important in keeping the banner of the party alive and to basically encourage others to give more constant support to the activities of the party,” said the PLP National Political Leader. “We would want to have in all constituencies at least one general meeting before we go back to Convention next year.”

The first PLP’s National Convention was held on Saturday March 25 in Tabernacle Village, making the Peoples Labour Party the first national political party to hold its Convention in a rural setting. It was also the largest and most enthusiastic convention to be held in recent times.

Another of the PLP Outreach programmes that was discussed at the Executive Meeting was the Dr Harris Help-A-Child Programme whose 14th annual edition will be held on Tuesday November 7 at the New Testament Church of God on Main Street in Tabernacle. Children from the four primary schools in Constituency Number Seven, whose Area Parliamentary Representative is Prime Minister Harris, receive scholarships under this programme.

According to the coordinator of the programme and the PLP National Secretary, Ms Myrtilla Williams, a large number of children will receive sponsorship this year. Primary schools covered by the Dr Harris Help-A-Child Programme are Joshua Obadiah Williams, Edgar T. Morris, Violet Petty, and Estridge.

The Peoples Labour Party Secretariat which is on Main Street in Tabernacle is open for business from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm said Dr Harris.

The PLP National Secretariat, further advised Dr Harris, should also become a venue where people can go and request appointments with himself, with any of the candidates, or with any member of the executive and that information is communicated to the persons concerned.

“Our National Secretariat must help us serve the people better,” concluded the PLP’s National Political Leader and Prime Minister.