PLP’s Women’s group is an inspiration to women across St. Kitts and Nevis

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, September 25, 2017 (PLP PR Media Inc.) — Members of the Peoples Labour Party (PLP) Branch #7 Women Empowerment Group are calling for more unity among womenfolk as they have a great role to play in the country’s social, economic, and political development.

Speaking at a breakfast event organised by the group outside Bourryeau Gate in the constituency on Saturday September 23, a member of the group Mrs Natasha Gordon said: “Women have a key role to play in contributing to the development and prosperity of the nation. Our National Leader and Prime Minister Dr the Hon Timothy Harris supports us as a group.”

True to form, Prime Minister Harris supported the breakfast in the most enviable way. After he arrived, they thought he would be gone as soon as he met with a few persons, but they were surprised when they realised that he was not in a hurry to leave. He indeed was there for the entire time engaging with members of the public.

“This shows that our Prime Minister cares for all of us irrespective of our status, and our love really goes out to him,” said Mrs Gordon. “So we want to big up the Prime Minister because if it were not for him we would not be here. We love that – we feel blessed that the Prime Minister is here with us and encouraging us.”

The women’s group is an offshoot of the Peoples Labour Party (PLP), and was set up to give women a forum for their voices to be heard both within the party and across the Federation. The National Political Leader Dr the Hon Timothy Harris who is also the Prime Minister of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis said:

“The women are the backbone of the family and our society. For too long they have been unrepresented voice in St. Kitts and Nevis which is why I was determined to ensure that they were represented at the highest level across our society. A good example of this was the appointment of the Deputy Speaker the Hon Akilah Byron-Nisbett who is also a mother and the PLP National Deputy Leader. She is an inspiration to women across the Federation in the way she combines both her career and family life to the highest standards.”

Other women in significant roles in the Federation are Mrs Josephine Huggins, the Cabinet Secretary; the Hon Wendy Phipps, Minister of State within the Ministry of Health; Dr Hazel Laws, Chief Medical Officer; and Merclyn Dollie-Gumbs Hughes, Assistant Commissioner of Police with responsibility for the Administration, Resources, Technology and Intelligence Directorate.

Hon Akilah Byron-Nisbett said: “The Women’s Group provides an inspiration for women across the Federation to fulfil their lives and play an active part in its development, and the breakfast is a good way to unify both men and women from all walks of life in a social setting.”

Also supporting the breakfast effort included PLP’s National Chairman Mr Warren Thompson, PLP’s National Secretary Ms Myrtilla Williams, PLP National Organiser Mr Alexis Nisbett, and PLP’s Youth Arm Representative Mr Manasses Huggins.

