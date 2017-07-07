St GEORGE’S, Grenada (CMC) – Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne Wednesday defended his government’s position of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM)’s view on the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) insisting that it has a policy of not interfering “in the internal affairs of institutions and governments”.

Browne, in a statement to the Caribbean Media Corporation (CMC) said that the governance of West Indies cricket “appears to be an evocative romanticism of a particular Caribbean head”.

Addressing the ceremonial opening of the 38th summit of CARICOM leaders here on Tuesday night, the host prime minister and incoming chairman, Dr. Keith Mitchell, ardent cricket lover, said cricket, with all its challenges, remains a unique West Indian enterprise, worthy of support and promotion.Read More…http://antiguaobserver.com/pm-browne-takes-on-caricom-chairman-on-west-indies-cricket/