PM Harris carries out an active bilateral agenda at UN meeting

Dr. The Hon. Timothy Harris, Prime Minister of Saint Kitts & Nevis, has pursued a hectic bilateral agenda on the margins of a United Nations–sponsored High-Level Pledging Conference.

Following an eloquent and well-received address to delegates at the High-Level Conference for the reconstruction and resilience of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries affected by Hurricanes Irma and Maria, Prime Minister Harris held a series of bilaterals. The bilateral meetings focused, inter alia, on development cooperation opportunities that line up with Saint Kitts and Nevis’ efforts in implementing its national development strategies to achieve climate resilience and sustainable development.

The Honourable Prime Minister held positive and productive discussions with representatives of the European Commission, New Zealand, Romania, Trinidad and Tobago, Venezuela, Kuwait and the country’s Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED). The Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development is a non-profit organization that provides loans, guarantees, and grants to developing countries around the world, as well as joint and parallel financing, feasibility and sectoral studies, project preparation, and advisory services in the agriculture and irrigation, communications, energy, industrial, transport, and water and sewage sectors.

The Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis also met with colleague Heads of Government from Anguilla (The Hon. Chief Minister Victor Banks), Antigua and Barbuda (The Hon. Prime Minister Gaston Browne), British Virgin Islands (Dr. The Hon. Premier D. Orlando Smith), Dominica (The Hon. Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit), Grenada (Dr. The Right Hon. Prime Minister Keith Mitchell), Montserrat (The Hon. Premier Donaldson Romeo), and Saint Lucia (The Hon. Prime Minister Allen Chastanet). Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Dr. The Hon. Ralph Gonsalves was absent. Wide-ranging matters of mutual interest were discussed.

Prime Minister Harris was assisted in these meetings by Cabinet Secretary Mrs. Josephine Huggins; Deputy Financial Secretary Mr. Calvin Edwards; Director of Economic Affairs and PSIP (Public Sector Investment Programme) for Saint Kitts and Nevis, Ms. Lavern Queeley, and Senior Foreign Service Officer/Counselor at the Permanent Mission of Saint Kitts and Nevis to the United Nations, Ms. Ghislaine Williams.