PM Harris Imparts Words of Encouragement to Youth of Molineux and Phillip’s Village

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, August 27, 2017 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – St. Kitts and Nevis’ Prime Minister, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, interacted with and shared words of inspiration and encouragement with the children and facilitators of the Mol-Phil Explorers Youth Club, during one of the club’s regular meetings at the Phillips Village Hard Court on Saturday, August 27, 2017.

The club, founded by Inspector Rosemary Isles-Joseph, was formed under the umbrella of the Ministry of National Security’s social intervention programme, which is part of the ministry’s broader crime prevention strategy, geared towards strengthening character and promoting positive behaviours in young people.

Addressing the youths and parents gathered at the hard court, Prime Minister Harris said it was important that the first club of this nature was formed in the Molineux-Phillips community.

“We are all aware that for some time the Phillip’s area has had its share of difficulties and challenges and shootings—it is time for us to bring an end to that,” the prime minister said. “It is time for us to ensure that you the young people have a fair chance of making a success of your lives, growing up in a community of peace and prosperity. So we are relying on you to help us say no to drugs in Phillip’s and Molineux, no to guns, no to crime and no to all forms of bad behaviour in the community.”

The St. Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister also challenged the members of the club to be shining examples to their peers in their respective communities.

“I want all of us to be the best that we can be; in your class we want you to be the best student that you can. We want you to show discipline, attentiveness in the classroom, so that you can be a better student at the end of the day. We hope that through this exercise of coming together, you are learning that it is quite easy to live with and to love one another, especially those in your community.”

Prime Minister Harris also commended the parents for their support of the club and its activities. He also encouraged them to accompany their children as often as possible to club events to show and signal to the children that this is an important initiative.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Security, Osmond Petty, said the Mol-Phil Explorers Youth Club will serve as a model club for the formation of other such clubs across the federation.

The Mol-Phil Explorers Youth Club has on record membership of approximately 120 young people between the ages 5-17 years, mainly from Molineux and Phillips Village.