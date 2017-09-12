PM Harris Looking Forward to Salute National Heroes on September 16

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 11, 2017 (SKNIS): Citizens from all walks of life in St. Kitts and Nevis are expected to attend the traditional National Heroes Day Observance ceremony on Saturday September 16, where all five of the nation’s most prominent sons of the soil will be honoured for their contributions to national development.

The ceremony will be held the National Heroes Park located adjacent to the Kim Collins Highway, northeast to the R. L. Bradshaw International Airport. Last year, it essentially was an empty plot of land. Now one year later, citizens and residents can enjoy a transformed environment as the monument base, fencing, and entry booth have been completed.

Prime Minister, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, said “all of the National Heroes will be saluted on that particular day and we record for posterity, their work, their yeoman service to the country.”

It is hoped that the life stories of the Late Excellencies Sir Robert Llewellyn Bradshaw, Sir C. A. Paul Southwell, Sir Joseph Nathaniel France and Sir Simeon Daniel, as well as Dr. the Right Excellent and the Right Honourable Sir Kennedy Alphonse Simmonds – the only living national hero – will inspire the generation of today and tomorrow.

The prime minister added that the facility is in keeping with “government’s commitment to have a more inclusive St. Kitts and Nevis” where the contributions of all nationals and residents are welcome. He also touched on the park’s proximity to the airport and said that it sends as a message to visitors.

“It is a most strategic site,” Dr. Harris stated. “As people leave our main port of entry coming into Basseterre, they will see that we are a country which has national heroes, people who we can look up to and we are celebrating their contributions.”

The construction of other amenities at the park including a pavilion, welcome center and amphitheater will be completed in the months to follow.

