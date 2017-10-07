PM Harris Mobilizes Efforts to Provide New Homes for Two Needy Families

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, October 6, 2017 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – The living conditions of two families in Constituency Number Seven will soon be significantly improved, thanks to the timely intervention of Prime Minister and Parliamentary Representative for that area, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris.

After witnessing firsthand the living conditions of Tabernacle resident, Agnes O’Loughlin, and Molineux resident, Mary O’Donoghue, Prime Minister Harris reached out to members of the private community in St. Kitts and Nevis for assistance.

Demonstrating its social responsibility, Construction Technologies (CONTEC, St. Kitts) responded favourably to Prime Minister Harris’ call and has agreed to construct a brand new home for Ms. Mary O’Donoghue and her mother.

Ms. O’Donoghue presently lives in a two bedroom wooden house that leaks when there is heavy rain. There’s no kitchen in the house, which means all kitchen chores are done on the outside. She utilizes a latrine, as there are no bathroom or toilet facilities within the house – a situation that poses a significant problem for her 93 year-old mother, Martha, who also resides with her.

Similarly, Ms. O’Loughlin presently resides in a two bedroom T1-11 house which is rotted, particularly in the sealing. She uses the toilet facilities in a house located on the same property that is being occupied her children.

The National Housing Corporation (NHC) has stepped forward and will now build a brand new home for Ms. O’Loughlin.

Prime Minister Harris, accompanied by General Manager of NHC, Mrs. Elretha Simpson-Browne and Chief Executive Officer of CONTEC, Mr. Lincoln Pemberton, visited both homes on Friday, October 6, 2017.

Commenting on the gesture, Mrs. Simpson-Browne said, “NHC remains committed to assisting citizens and residents, especially in this regard as it falls in line with our mandate of empowering the poor and the indigent, and other persons whose living conditions are not really deemed suitable for comfortable living. We appreciate the efforts of the prime minister and we will do everything we can to ensure that this house is built at the soonest possible time.”

The Government of the Republic of China (Taiwan), through its Embassy in St. Kitts, made a significant financial contribution of close to $50,000 towards the construction of Ms. O’Loughlin’s home at Timba Lane, Tabernacle.