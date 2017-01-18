BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, JANUARY 18TH, 2017 (PRESS SEC) — Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris today, Wednesday, January 18th, 2017, received a courtesy call from His Lordship Justice Trevor Ward, QC, the resident High Court Judge in St. Kitts, and presented him with four law books for the use of the judiciary.

The High Court Judge for the St. Kitts Circuit of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court, in thanking the Honourable Prime Minister this morning, described the purchase of the law books as “a magnanimous gesture, which is indicative of the support that I perceive your administration has for the judiciary and its work.”

His Lordship also said while smiling then pointing to the book that deals with sentencing and criminal justice, “They are very relevant and timely. In fact, I’m looking at this particular title. In fact, when I left the office I was working on a sentence matter, so these books are very relevant and much appreciated.”

The four law books are:

Constitutional & Administrative Law (Sixteenth Edition) by A.W. Bradley, K.D. Ewing & C.J.S. Knight – This 824-page book is considered the definitive volume on Constitutional and Administrative Law in the United Kingdom. Its publisher, Pearson, writes: “The book provides a detailed exposition and analysis of the principles of constitutional law, the institutions of government, the relationship between the individual and the state, and administrative law…it remains the leading text recommended for both undergraduate and postgraduate courses. It is relied upon by lawyers, politicians, political scientists and public administrators in the UK and beyond.”

Defamation: Law, Procedure and Practice (Fourth Edition) by David Price, Korieh Duodu and Nicola Cain – Its publisher, Sweet & Maxwell, describes this law book as “your principal text on defamation law.” Sweet & Maxwell adds: “The new 4th edition of Defamation Law, Procedure and Practice brings you fully up to date with the significant developments in defamation law including new legislation and case law. It includes a wealth of new material on Qualified Privilege—Reynolds, Internet and Defamation and Privacy.”

Mayson, French & Ryan on Company Law (32nd Edition 2015-2016) by Derek French, Stephen Mayson & Christopher Ryan – Oxford University Press, which published the 32nd Edition in August 2015, writes: “The only book on company law to be updated annually, Mayson, French & Ryan on Company Law can be relied upon to provide up-to-date information, including the latest cases and statutory changes.”

Sentencing and Criminal Justice (Sixth Edition) by Andrew Ashworth – Its publisher, Cambridge University Press, describes this law book as “the essential text for anyone interested in criminal justice,” and notes that the author is a leading authority on the subject. The publisher writes: “Now in its sixth edition, Sentencing and Criminal Justice has been extensively rewritten to reflect recent legislation, guidelines and judicial decisions…Written with clarity of expression coupled with critical analysis, this textbook offers an unrivalled combination of expertise, accessibility and coverage.”

The High Court Registrar, Mrs. Janine Harris-Lake, was present during the handing over of the law books.

On Tuesday, August 30th, 2016, the Governor General, His Excellency Sir S. W. Tapley Seaton GCMG, CVO, QC, JP, administered the Oath of Allegiance and Oath of Office to His Lordship Justice Trevor Ward, QC, during a ceremony held at Government House. The Queen’s Counsel of Tobagonian descent recently worked for seven years in the Cayman Islands as Senior Crown Counsel and Director of Public Prosecutions, respectively.

In the 2017 Budget Address presented on Wednesday, December 7th, 2016, Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris stated that, “The Ministry of Justice, Legal Affairs and Communications would be allocated $11.4 million in 2017 for its recurrent activities. This represents a significant increase of 12.5% over the allocation in 2016 and is indicative of the high demand for the services of this Ministry and the progressive investments my Government is prepared to make in order to ensure our justice system is fair and efficient. We believe that an effective legal system is a key element in the quest to build a resilient St. Kitts and Nevis. That is why we are adamant that we can do better by our people by delivering timely, well-balanced services, as well as an enhanced legal framework to guarantee justice for all, particularly as it relates to matters of crime and violence.”

