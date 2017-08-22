PM Harris Strongly Condemns Spain Terror Attacks; Pledges St. Kitts and Nevis’ Solidarity with Spain

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, August 21, 2017 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – St. Kitts and Nevis’ Prime Minister, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, has strongly condemned the unprecedented and dastardly terrorist attacks in the Spanish cities of Barcelona and Cambrils on August 17, 2017, which resulted in the loss of innocent lives and injury and trauma to many more.

In a letter to the Prime Minister of Spain, His Excellency Mariano Rajoy, Prime Minister Harris said “the Government and people of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis join me in conveying condolences to the Government and people of Spain.”

Dr. Harris continued by saying, “As a country where peace abounds, St. Kitts and Nevis unreservedly condemns these acts of terror. Attacks of this nature clearly indicate the urgent need for the global community to unite to collectively combat this menace of terrorism and extremism.”

Prime Minister Harris stressed that the Government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis “stand in solidarity with the Government and people of Spain during this time of tragic loss and suffering,” and extended assurances of highest consideration to Prime Minister Rajoy.