PM Harris to worship at Tabernacle Church of the Nazarene on Sunday August 27

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, August 26, 2017 (PLP PR Media Inc.) — Political Leader of the Peoples Labour Party (PLP) Dr the Hon Timothy Harris is inviting all people of goodwill to join him and the leadership and membership of the PLP as they worship at the Tabernacle Church of the Nazarene, Stone Castle Tabernacle, tomorrow Sunday August 27.

Dr Harris, who is also the Prime Minister of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis and the Minister of National Security, is a God-fearing leader who joins citizens and residents of the Federation in their various churches on a regular basis. The worship service which will start at 9:00 am at the Tabernacle Church of the Nazarene is a fulfilment of that calling.

According to the Pastor of the Tabernacle Church of the Nazarene, the Rev Christopher Weekes, Prime Minister Harris has been empowering the church (the Body of Christ) through his leadership by allowing the church to be church for the benefit of the communities and the nation on a whole.

“It is a privilege and an honour to have any head of state or government visiting any church,” said Rev Weekes. “So having our Prime Minister come here speaks volumes about his own, not just about his personality, position and understanding of religious affairs – his interest in religious affairs, and his interest in the church having a say and place within the society.”

Rev Weekes noted that in his dialogue with Prime Minister Harris he had come to view him as somebody who really believes that there is a God. He said that the Prime Minister is one who really believes because he asks for prayers; he seeks prayers, and he seeks divine support. He added: “I have respect for anybody that sees the need to have God.”

Since Team Unity Administration took over the running of the country with Dr the Hon Timothy Harris as the Prime Minister, a Ministry of Ecclesiastical Affairs was created. Senior Minister and Premier of Nevis the Hon Vance Amory has responsibility for this ministry.

“That is great because it (Ministry of Ecclesiastical Affairs) is necessary within any community and in any nation,” said Rev Weekes. “As I said, the Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis in my opinion is not doing it because of a religious position or bias, but I believe deep down in his heart he believes and he senses and he sees the need of having the church in the forefront – The importance of having God in the forefront.”

The Tabernacle Church of the Nazarene, which is the only one in the Federation, has been in existence for over 20 years according to Rev Weekes. It is part of a district which comprises of the Leeward and Virgin Islands and has its headquarters in Antigua. Rev Weekes who has been its pastor for close to two years is also the pastor of another church in Antigua.

ENDS