PM Harris Welcomes Economist, Howard Richardson, To the Ministry Of Finance

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, October 5, 2017 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – Prominent Economist, Mr. Howard Richardson, has joined the Ministry of Finance as a Senior Advisor, bringing with him years of knowledge and experience that could only serve to bolster the operations and functionality of the ministry.

Mr. Richardson’s appointment to the position was first announced by Prime Minister, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, during his press conference held on Tuesday, October 3, at the Parliamentary Lounge at Government Headquarters.

In welcoming Mr. Richardson to his new position, Prime Minister Harris, who is also the Minister of Finance, said Mr. Richardson brings “a wealth of experience garnered from his stint both in the private and public sectors. In fact, he had worked in that said ministry [Ministry of Finance] and was a senior officer dealing with budgetary matters.”

Mr. Howard Richardson served as a Senior Economist in the Ministry of Finance and Director of Economic Affairs in the Ministry of International Trade under the former administration, and as an Executive Officer at the Chamber of Industry and Commerce.

Mr. Richardson also held several prominent roles within the private sector including serving as General Manager of Carib Supplies St. Kitts-Nevis Ltd.

