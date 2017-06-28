PM’s monthly walk takes health message to Constituencies Eight, Two and One

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, June 27, 2017 (PLP PR Media Inc.) — As the message of healthy living sinks in, walk enthusiasts from across the island who without fail join Prime Minister Dr the Hon Timothy Harris for his monthly health walks that see them traverse the idyllic Constituency Number Seven from Belle Vue to Ottley’s Village are in for a more adventurous treat.

Peoples Labour Party’s (PLP) National Secretary Ms Myrtilla Williams has announced that based on the overwhelming support the monthly walks have been receiving from persons who are not necessarily from Constituency Number Seven, it was time the PLP, the organiser of the event, took the actual walks to those persons in their various home areas.

“The next Prime Minister/PLP monthly health walk will take a different route,” said Ms Williams. “This Saturday July 1st we are starting in St. Peters at the Community Centre and ending at the last roundabout in Frigate Bay.”

The walk will cover three different constituencies as it starts at the St. Peters Community Centre which is in Constituency Number Eight, proceed along the Main Road to the Shadwell Roundabout, then south towards the CFBC, then east along Cayon Street all of which are in Constituency Number Two, and continuing to Constituency Number One walking east along Pond Road and ending at the last roundabout in Frigate Bay.

The PLP National Secretary has hailed Prime Minister, Dr the Hon Timothy Harris who is also the Political Leader of the Peoples Labour Party (PLP) for engaging more people in his monthly walks and she has appealed to persons in those three constituencies to support the walk by participating.

Future PM/PLP monthly health walks will be held in other areas, and announcements would be made in advance to alert persons in the areas the walks would be held.

“The route appears to be long as some people have pointed out, but unlike the Belle Vue to Ottley’s which saps energy as it goes through hills and valleys, our new route will all be downhill and the walkers will arrive at the finish point still with plenty of energy to spare,” pointed out Ms Williams. “Also at the end of the walk, light refreshments will be served.”