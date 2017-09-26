Police Force Sends Team to Dominica as Part of Regional Security System Mission

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 26, 2017 (SKNIS): A six-member team from the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) left the Federation on September 26 for Dominica to assist with ensuring safety and security for its citizens and residents. The team is being led by Corporal Ray Farrell and also includes Constables Jerry Clarke, Shane Christmas, Chad Cuffy, Lowell Wallace and Antonio Browne.

The team represents St. Kitts and Nevis’ participation in the response by the Regional Security System (RSS) to assist the island of Dominica that was devastated by Hurricane Maria. The RSS is providing the transportation which would take the team to Barbados by plane, then to Dominica via helicopter. Each member of the team has been specially trained by the RSS to respond to disasters.

“We were trained in disaster management, also evacuation and a lot of [other] trainings that were part of the RSS which include basic [and] advance patrols…so mostly we’re going there to help out with the situation and see what best we can do,” Corporal Farrell said. “Mostly, we normally deal with security but in this stage we will be helping with the lifting and, you know, searching for any other person—if anybody is injured, we’ll be searching rubble cause we’re trained in that particular area where you have to go on your knees and clear away rubble and everything.”

Present at the Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport to see the team off was Tactical Commander, Superintendent Adolph Adams. “We’ve been hearing a lot of things on the news about the safety and security of the persons in Dominica and that will be our main issue – safety and security – as our guys travel over there. I would wanna wish my guys a safe trip into Dominica and I hope that they would go there and represent our country well and I wish them a safe trip back to the Federation whenever that time permits,” Superintendent Adams said.