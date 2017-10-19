Police High Command Urges the Public to Verify Information Before Passing It Along

Police Media Release

Basseterre, St. Kitts, October 18, 2016, (RSCNPF): It has been brought to the attention of the High Command of The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) that there is information being circulated in the public domain that states “Police Officer Gun Down and In A Coma”.

The High Command of the RSCNPF takes this opportunity to inform the public that this information is false. All police-related matters will be communicated to the public by the RSCNPF through its media partners and on its official social media platforms.

The High Command is encouraging persons to verify the sources of information in order to ensure that it is credible. All members of society have a responsibility to make certain that messages received are not passed along if they are not accurate or truthful. It is our collective duty to protect individuals and institutions that would be affected by the dissemination of such inaccurate and false information. The RSCNPF will continue to do its part to keep the public informed and safe.