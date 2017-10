By:Erasmus Williams

CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS, OCTOBER 9TH 2017- Police in Nevis Monday afternoon fired gunshots in an operation aimed at apprehending an individual, according to multiple sources.

The individual said to be a male was hit and taken to the Alexandra Hospital in Charlestown.

The operation reportedly took place in Church Ground

Details as they come to hand.

Updated to indicate person is a male who was injured and taken to hospital.

Developing story