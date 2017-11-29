POLICE INVESTIGATE ATTEMPTED MURDER INCIDENT

Basseterre, St. Kitts, November 29, 2017 (RSCNPF): Police are investigating an attempted murder incident which took place at Buckleys Housing on Tuesday evening (November 28).

Enquiries so far have revealed that at about 6:08 p.m. Tuesday, 39-year-old Devon Jeffers of Buckleys Housing, also known as Cocksman, was by Steve’s shop in Buckleys with several other persons playing dominoes. While there someone or some persons approached them and opened fire . Devon was grazed on one side of his body and received a shot to the other. He was able to make his way to the JNF Hospital where he was treated and is warded in stable condition.

The scene was processed by the Crime Scene Unit and items of evidential value were taken into police custody. Officers also visited the hospital and conducted several interviews there. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.