Police Investigate Reports of Shootings and One Homicide on Friday

Basseterre, St. Kitts, November 18, 2017 (RSCNPF): The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force is investigating several incidents which took place on Friday 17, November 2017.

Responding to a report of shots being heard at about 2:30p.m., officers visited a scene at Zetlands Village where they discovered what appeared to be the lifeless body of a 56-year-old male, since identified as Lincoln Liburd of Craddock Road, Charlestown. The body bore signs of what seemed to be gunshot injuries. The District Medical Doctor, Shandy Jacobs, was summoned to the scene and pronounced the man dead.

Meanwhile, police are also investigating a report of a shooting incident in Cotton Ground. Preliminary investigations into that matter have revealed that a number of workmen were on a job site when two masked gunmen exited a vehicle and fired a number of shots at some of the workmen who all fled the scene. No one was reported injured. A large number of spent cartridges were found and collected.

A second shooting incident is being investigated as well, this time in Dieppe Bay at about 8:30a.m. Preliminary inquiries have revealed that Kassim Buchanan of Farm Site, Sandy Point was walking on the road towards the Dieppe Bay Police Station when an assailant, dressed in dark clothing, came from an abandoned house on Main Street, Dieppe Bay and ran after him, firing several shots. He was not injured. Police officers from the Dieppe Bay Police Station and the Crime Scene Unit responded and a number of items of evidential value were collected. One suspect is in custody assisting the police with their investigation.

The police are urging anyone with information regarding any of the above-mentioned incidents to contact the Dieppe Bay Police Station at 465-7261, the Gingerland Police Station at 469-3448, the Cotton Ground Police Station at 469-5269 or their nearest police station.