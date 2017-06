(CHARLESTOWN NEVIS)-Unconfirmed reports reaching this media house indicates that on Tuesday, June 20, 2017 an unidentified man was detained by the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force for the stabbing of his wife in St. Kitts.

Information reaching this media publication also indicates, that the victim is currently at the JNF Hospital.

Events surrounding the stabbing remain sketchy. However, this media house understands that the police are investigating the matter.