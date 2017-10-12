Police Investigating a Shooting in St.Puals

Basseterre, St. Kitts, October 11, 2017 (RSCNPF): Police is investigating a shooting incident which occurred sometime after 6:00am on Wednesday (October 11) in Back Street (St. Paul Village).

Initial investigations reveal that two (2) armed masked assailants fired multiple gunshots at a male resident. No one was reported injured in this incident.

Crime Scene Technicians visited and processed the scene.

We urge anyone who may have information with regards to this incident to come forward. You can do so anonymously by calling any station, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477 (TIPS) or by using the SKN Crime Reported App on your Smartphone.

The investigations continue.