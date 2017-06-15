Police Investigating Discovery of Body in St. Kitts

Members of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) are currently investigating the discovery of a body that was found in the Olivees area of St. Kitts on the night of Wednesday, June 14, 2017. This was confirmed in a Press Release from the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force dated today Thursday, June 15, 2017.

While the investigation to determine the identity of the body is still ongoing, there has been speculation that it may be the remains of 17 year old Leanna Napoleon, a fifth form student of the Basseterre High School who went missing over a month ago.

Unconfirmed reports reaching this media house indicates that the body was found this morning, wrapped in sheets and was partially decomposed.