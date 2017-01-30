Basseterre, St. Kitts, January, 2017 (RSCNPF): Investigators from the Violent Crimes Unit (VCU) and Officers of Police Division “C” Nevis, are investigating a homicide in Church Ground.

The victim is identified as Leon Gumbs, a 44 year old male.

Police responded to the residence of the deceased after receiving a call from one of his friends that he had not been seen for seeveral days. The victim was found dead in the home.

Investigations revealed that Mr. Gumbs appeared to have been dead for a period of time. The body showed signs of a gunshot injury.

The Forensics Services Unit have canvassed the scene for evidence.

The investigation continues.