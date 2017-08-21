Police Investigating Homicide in Nevis

Basseterre, St. Kitts, August 21, 2017(RSCNPF) The victim injured in a shooting incident on Saturday night (August 19) on Nevis has died.

The victim is identified as Mr. Benjamin Joseph a resident of the Pinney’s Road, Nevis.

Investigators from the Violent Crimes Unit responded to the incident around 8.00pm on Saturday (August 19) on Pinney’s Road. Initial investigations revealed the victim was shot by an unknown assailant(s) upon exiting his car on arrival at his residence. He was transported to the Alexandra Hospital by a family member. He died on Monday (August 21).

The Police encourages any person who may have information with regards to this incident to come forward and share any information they may have. Information can be passed to Violent Crimes Unit (Nevis) at 469-5269, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477(TIPS) or by using the SKN Crime Reporter App on your Smartphone.

The cause of death will be determined by an autopsy, the investigation is ongoing.