Basseterre, St. Kitts, January 25, 2017 (RSCNPF): Investigators from the Violent Crimes Unit are investigating a shooting incident that occurred around 10.30pm on Monday night (January 23).

The incident resulted in a gunshot injury to one person, a juvenile who lives in the area. He received a gunshot to the right leg.

The victim was taken to the Joseph N. France General Hospital for treatment.

Investigators from the Violent Crimes Unit are encouraging anyone who may have seen any activity in the area to come forward. You can do so by calling the Basseterre Police Station at 465- 2241 or any Police Station or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477(TIPS).

The investigation continues.