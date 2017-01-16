Basseterre, St. Kitts, January 16, 2017 (RSCNPF): Police investigators on Nevis are investigating a traffic accident involving a Police officer driving a Police vehicle which occurred at about 11.30pm on Thursday, (January 12) in the Indian Castle area on Nevis.

Initial investigations revealed, that the patrol responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle in the Rawlins Village area. Upon arrival, the officers stopped and spoke to an individual who they later offered a lift home.

The investigation also revealed that the after leaving the residence, and while driving in the Indian Castle area, the officers heard a noise on the roof of the pick-up truck and then saw the individual given the ride attempting to enter the cab of the vehicle. Investigations revealed that from the roof, the individual struck the officer in the face, and started to pull the steering wheel, causing the driver to lose control and collide with a parked excavator.

The Police Officer was accompanied on patrol by a member of the Defence Force.

Both occupants were taken to the Alexandra Hospital for treatment. The Police officer remained for observations.

A subsequent report of robbery was filed by the individual who was taken to his residence against the two officers.

The investigation into this incident continues.

