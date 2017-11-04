Police Investigating Robbery and Wounding Incident

Basseterre, St. Kitts, November 04, 2017 (RSCNPF): The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) is investigation a robbery incident in which one person was wounded.

On Friday 3rd, November officers from the Criminal Investigation Department responded to a report of a robbery at Market Street, Basseterre. Inquiries revealed that at about 8 p.m. on Friday an unknown assailant entered Jahaida’s Beauty Salon and attacked Jacinth Francis who was the sole customer at the time. The assailant struck her on the forehead with a solid object then escaped after stealing a sum of money.

Francis was taken to the Joseph N. France Hospital where she was treated then discharged.

The RSCNPF is appealing to anyone who has information regarding this matter to contact the Criminal Investigation Department at the Basseterre Police Station by dialing 465-2241.