Police investigating shooting in Buckley’s

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 20, 2017(RSCNPF) Investigators from the Violent Crimes Unit are investigating a shooting incident that was reported around 9.00 am, on Tuesday (June 20) in Buckley’s.

The victim is identified as Darnel Govia, a 31 year old male resident of Phillip’s Village.

Investigations revealed that the victim was shot by an assailant while at the Joseph N. France General Hospital. He later died of his injuries.

One person is in custody.

The Police encourages any person who may have information with regards to this incident to come forward and share any information they may have. Information can be passed to Violent Crimes Unit at 869-467-1886, 1887, or 1888, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477(TIPS) or by using the SKN Crime Reporter App on your Smartphone.

The investigation is ongoing.