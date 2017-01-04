Basseterre, St. Kitts, January 04, 2017 (RSCNPF): The Violent Crimes Unit is investigating a shooting incident involving the driver of a bread delivery vehicle. The incident occurred after shortly after 8.00am on Wednesday, (January 04) in the Farms Housing area of Sandy Point.

Initial investigations revealed that the driver, a 25 year old male resident of St. Pauls was delivering bread in the area when he was approached by an individual who shot him. He sustained a gunshot injury to upper body (torso).

The victim was taken to Joseph N. France General Hospital and is undergoing medical treatment.

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police appeals to anyone who may have been in the area and may have seen the incident to come forward with any information they may have. Persons can do so by calling the Violent Crimes Unit at 465-2241 ext 4358 or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-88477 (TIPS).

