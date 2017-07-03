Police Investigating Traffic Accident in New Guinea.

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 02, 2017 (RSCNPF): Officers from Police Division “B”, Sandy Point Police Station are investigating a traffic accident which occurred along the island’s main road in New Guinea on Saturday night (July 01) around 9.35pm.

Initial investigations revealed that a Jeep with three (3) occupants was involved in the accident in the New Guinea area. The investigation revealed that two of the occupants were ejected from the vehicle.

The injured passengers were taken to the Joseph N. France General Hospital where one was pronounced dead.

The driver was taken into custody.

The investigation continues.