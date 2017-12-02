Police Locate Christopher Nile

Basseterre, St. Kitts, December 01, 2017 (RSCNPF): The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force has located Christopher Nile, who missed his departure on a cruise ship on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old male, who resides in Orlando, Florida, reported to the Basseterre Police Station this morning (Friday 01, December) and is being interviewed by immigration authorities.

The police force takes this opportunity to thank its media partners and members of the community for their assistance with this matter.