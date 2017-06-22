Police not amused by “Fake News” says Commissioner Queeley and High Command

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 22, 2017 (RSCNPF): The High Command of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force wishes to express its disappointment at the continued manufacturing of stories by certain members in the general public.

“Of concern is a story being circulated in social media that one of our Police Officers is responsible for a recent Building Breaking and Larceny at the General Post Office in Basseterre is not true, ” said Commissioner Queeley. He added, “what is true is that one of our Officers is currently under investigation after allegations were made in relation to a sexual offence.”

Commissioner Queeley encouraged the public to support the Police and said, “what we need at this time is the rallying of the community with the Police to fight Crime. These individuals who are your family members, friends and associates who engage in this type of activity, that of spreading falsehoods are doing a disservice to all of us, and are attempting to undermine, in my opinion, the work of the Police.”

He added, “do not buy into these rumors. remember when they ridicule the Police, they ridicule your family members, your friends, your neighbours. Our Police Force comes from our communities.”

This was the second time in recent days that the Police Service have had to address this type of activity.