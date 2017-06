Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 23, 2017 (RSCNPF): A Police Officer has been arrested, formally charged and cautioned for the offence of Rape stemming from an incident that occurred on Sunday (June 18).

The incident was reported to the Police, and an investigation was initiated. The charges were brought as a result of the findings of the investigation.

The officer has been suspended from duty pending the determination of the outcome of the case.