Police Press Release 21062017 Report of Arrests, Convictions and other activities

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 21, 2017 a period (RSCNPF): Below is a report of Arrests, Convictions and other activities recorded by the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force for the period 16- 19 June 2017.

Arrested: Christopher Williams of Parson’s Ground Village was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for wounding which was committed on Monday 12th June 2017.

Arrested: Akeil Bradley of Keys Village was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for the offence of Building Breaking and Larceny committed Sunday 11th June 2017 at Gillard’s Meadow.

Arrested/Bailed: Lendon Gilbert of Dorset Village was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for the following offences: Possession of Cannabis and Possession of Cannabis with intent to supply and Possession of Cocaine. He was granted bail in the sum of $20,000.00 for his appearance at the Basseterre Magistrate Court on Monday 14th August, 2017

Arrested/Bailed: Omarie Rily of Dorset Village was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for the following offences: Possession of Cannabis and Possession of Cannabis with intent to supply and Possession of Cocaine. He was granted bail in the sum of $10,000.00 for his appearance at the Basseterre Magistrate Court On Monday 14th August, 2017

Arrested/Bailed: Jerome Matthew of Phillips Village was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for Possession of Cannabis and Possession with intent to supply. He was granted bail in the sum of in the sum of $10,000 for his appearance at the Basseterre Magistrate Court on Monday, 14th August, 2017 at 09:00

Arrested/Bailed: Beejai David of Bath Village was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for the offence of Driving without insurance. He was granted bail in the sum of Five thousand dollars ($5000.00) for his appearance at the Charlestown Magistrate Court on Tuesday 20th June, 2017

Arrested/Bailed: Shimron Charles of Craddock Road was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for the offence of Driving without insurance. He was granted bail in the sum of Five Thousand Dollars ($5000.00) for his appearance at the Charlestown Magistrate Court on Tuesday 20th June 2017

Bailed: Wingrove Finch of Dieppe Bay who was charged for Possession of Cannabis and Possession with Intent to Supply on Thursday 15th June 2017, was granted bail in the sum of $7,000.00 for his appearance at the Dieppe Bay Magistrate Court on Monday the 14th day of August 2017

Bailed: Cardi Stapleton of Monkey Hill who was formally charged for Possession of Cannabis was granted bail in the sum of $10,000 his appearance at the Basseterre Magistrate Court on Monday, 14th August, 2017

Bailed: C J Fyfield who was formally charged for the offences of Possession of Cannabis and Cultivation of Cannabis was granted bail in the sum of $10,000 for his appearance at the Basseterre Magistrate Court on Monday, 14th August, 2017.

Bailed: Jesse Fyfield of Upper Monkey Hill who was formally charged for the offences of Possession of Cannabis and Cultivation of Cannabis was granted bail in the sum of $10,000 for his appearance at the Basseterre Magistrate Court on Monday, 14th August, 2017.

Bailed: Tandra Fyfield of Walton Mc Koy Lane, Taylors who was arrested and charged for Possession of Cannabis and Possession of Cannabis and with intent to supply was granted bail in the sum of $5,000.00 for his appearance at the Basseterre Magistrate Court On Monday 14th August, 2017

COURT CONVICTIONS:

In Matters at the District “B” Magistrate Court the following convictions were recorded:

-Calvin Romney of Parson Ground who was charged with the offence of Receiving on Monday 6th February 2017 was convicted and fined $3000.00 to be paid by 16th July 2017 or if in default serve 2 Months in prison. .

-Adrian Rawlins of Parson Ground who was charged with the offence of Larceny was convicted and fined $2000.00 to be paid by 16th July 2017 or if in default serve 2 months in prison.

OTHER ACTIVITY

Abandoned Properties: Police continues to execute searches of abandoned properties; most recent searches were done in following areas: Hamilton Street (Cayon), Mcknight (Durant Avenue), St Johnston Village, Newtown (Pitcairn Street).

Search Warrants Executed: Police executed a number of search warrants during the period of this report. Warrants were executed on properties in the following areas: Buckley’s Development, Middle Island, Taylors Range, Upper Monkey Hill and Dorset Village.

Marijuana Plants Uprooted: A combined patrol of men of the Anti- Narcotics Unit and members of SKNDF reported that over the 4 days period of this reported they uprooted One thousand Nine Hundred and Ninety-Nine (1999) marijuana plants in various locations. The following areas were: Taylor’s Range, Dorset Village, Plum Tree-Phillips, Canada Estate and Grove Village.

Traffic Accidents: There were a number of accidents on the federation’s roadways in St. Kitts during the period of this report. None involved serious injuries to drivers or passengers.

Citizen Safety: Police continue to conduct Vehicle Check Points and Stop and Searches along the island main road on St. Kitts and Nevis. Officers continue to conduct searches of abandoned properties and lots. The execution of search warrants continue as well. These activities are being conducted in support of anti-crime objectives to remove illegal firearms and ammunition, illegal drugs and other instruments that can be used to commit crimes from our communities.