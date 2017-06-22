Police Press Release 22062017 Report of Arrests, Convictions and other activities

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 22, 2017 a period (RSCNPF): Below is a report of Arrests, Convictions and other activities recorded by the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force for the period June 20, 2017.

Arrested: Leroy Davis of Middle Island was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for the offence of Obtaining Money under False Pretences. The offences were committed between: 25th January, 2017 and 14th March, 2017 where the sum of Twelve Thousand Two Hundred Dollars Eastern Caribbean Currency ($12,200 XCD) was obtained from the Government of the Federation under false pretences.

Arrested: Leachim Phipps of Saddlers Village was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for the offence of possession of cannabis which was committed on Tuesday 20th June 2017 at Molyneaux.

Arrested/Bailed: Laura Bastien of Half Moon Bay, Frigate Bay was arrested, formally charged and cautioned for the offence of Driving when not covered with Insurance. She was granted bail in the sum of $5000.00 for her appearance at the Basseterre Magistrate Court on 6th July, 2017.

COURT CONVICTIONS:

In Matters at the Charlestown Magistrate Court presided over by Her Honour Miss Yasmine Clarke and reported the following Convictions:

-Clijaun Henry of Hardtimes was convicted and fined $3000.00 in to be paid in six (6) months or if in default serve six (6) months imprisonment for the offence of Possession of cannabis.

-Japhet Browne of Brick Kiln was convicted and fined $1000.00 in to be paid in six (6) months or of in default serve six (6) months imprisonment for the offence of Malicious damage. He was also ordered to pay compensation of $2500.00 in 3 months or serve 12 months imprisonment.

OTHER ACTIVITY

Abandoned Properties: Police continues to execute searches of abandoned properties; most recent searches were done in following areas: Buckley’s, Olivees and Pitcairn Street & Carty Alley (Newtown).

Search Warrants Executed: Police executed a number of search warrants during the period of this report. Warrants were executed on properties in the following areas: Challengers, Cranston Place (Greenlands) and Lower Monkey Hill. Warrants were executed in search of illegal firearms, ammunitions, illegal drugs and other instruments used in criminal activity.

Traffic Accidents: There were a number of accidents on the federation’s roadways in St. Kitts during the period of this report. None involved serious injuries to drivers or passengers.

Citizen Safety: Police continue to conduct Vehicle Check Points and Stop and Searches along the island main road on St. Kitts and Nevis. Officers continue to conduct searches of abandoned properties and lots. The execution of search warrants continue as well. These activities are being conducted in support of anti-crime objectives to remove illegal firearms and ammunition, illegal drugs and other instruments that can be used to commit crimes from our communities.

School Visits: Officers continue to conduct school visits at all Primary and Secondary Schools on the islands to promote the safe school initiatives. Offers interacted with both students and staff in efforts to strengthen bonds between communities and the Police.