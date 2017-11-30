Police search for passenger who did not return to the Carnival Conquest when it sailed Wednesday

Basseterre, St. Kitts, November 29, 2017 – Police in St. Kitts and Nevis are searching for a cruiseship passenger who did not return to ship by the time it sailed from Port Zante Wednesday afternoon.

According to sources, the male passenger whose name and nationality have not been disclosed arrived at Port Zante with his wife and a child on the Carnival Conquest.

Informed sources say police and local agents for the ship are checking several areas including Nevis and hotels and speaking with immigration officers, ferry owners and taxi men for possible leads.