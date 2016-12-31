Basseterre, St. Kitts, (RSCNPF): A combined gift from individual Police Officers, the Police Welfare Association, the Police Sports Club and the Police Credit Union of over $2500.00 ECC was presented to Major Roxroy Campbell of the Salvation Army on Wednesday (December 28) in a brief but significant ceremony in the office of Commissioner Mr Ian M. Queeley.

Commissioner Queeley told Major Campbell, “I expressed to our officers during a recent lecture that we had an opportunity to make a donation to the Salvation Army and explained that your purpose was to make a difference in the lives of those in our communities that are less fortunate and this contribution was geared towards feeding the hungry, clothing the naked and buying toys for children who in the ordinary scheme of things would not have received a gift. The officers embraced it and the Police Welfare Association, Police Sports Club and Credit Union chipped in as well.”

“We also had contributions from individual officers.” He added, “the response was great, and today I am extremely proud to make this presentation on behalf of the Police Service. I know every bit helps as you continue to assist the most needy and vulnerable amongst us.”

A gracious Major Campbell accepted the gift and asked that the Commissioner to convey his gratitude to the officers for their kindness.

Related