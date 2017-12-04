Police Sports Club Break Ground On Site for Police Gym and Office Spaces

Basseterre, St. Kitts, December 01, 2017 (RSCNPF): The Police Sports Club (PSC) hosted a symbolic ground-breaking ceremony on Wednesday 29, November at the Police Training School where an area has been identified to construct a building that will house the police gym and office spaces.

The police gym will be located on the lower level, while the offices for the Police Welfare Association and the PSC will be on the top level. Chairman of the PSC, Corporal Jerry Watts, said that having placed an emphasis on health and wellness, the gym would complement their message.

“We already have a number of pieces of equipment which are currently housed in the recreation room at the Basseterre Police Station,” Corporal Watts explained; an arrangement that was meant to be temporary.

He added that the commissioner of police had approved the idea last year. They plan to commence work in February 2018 and have it completed in time to host the opening ceremony during next year’s Police Week celebrations.

So far, a number of individuals and businesses have assisted with the initiative. Engineer, Calvin Pemberton, provided the design, layout and estimates at no expense to the Association. The project is expected to cost approximately EC$190,000. According to Corporal Watts, the Police Sports Club and the Police Welfare Association have committed EC$10,000 each to fund the project. The Public Works Department helped to demolish existing structures that were on the site. The PSC has also received pledges from the Police Cooperative Credit Union and TDC Group of Companies. Corporal Watts said that Her Majesty’s Prison will assist with providing labour and that Delta Petroleum had made a contribution as well.

During his remarks, Commissioner of Police, Ian Queeley, used the opportunity to show his appreciation those who were working towards the realisation of the building. He spoke of the importance of ensuring that police officers had ways to maintain their fitness levels and disclosed that he had quickly approved of the project.

“Here it is that we have good corporate citizens coming forward to ensure that the police are in a better physical and mental shape to carry out their duties,” Commissioner Queeley said.

He also acknowledged the members of the PSC, stating that,”…they have been trying very hard to fulfill their mandate despite the challenges,” and he encouraged them to keep up the good work.