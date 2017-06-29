Police turns up heat with increased patrols and searches

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 28, 2017 (RSCNPF): Residents of the communities between Cayon and Mansion bore witness to increased Police presence on Tuesday (Jun 27) as officers conducted Citizen Safety Operations in the area.

Officers from the Special Services Unit, the Anti-Drug Unit and a K-9 team conducted a daylong operation that included the execution of a some ten (10) Search Warrants, a number of stop and searches, searches of abandoned properties and lots. The team also conducted searches for marijuana cultivation in the area.

The search warrants were executed on properties of persons suspected to be involved in criminal enterprise and were in search of Illegal firearms, ammunition, illegal drugs and other instruments to support such activity. A number of persons were taken into custody, and several items of interest were seized by the Police.

The teams uprooted a number of marijuana plants under cultivation in the area.

One illegal firearm was discovered by the K-9 team while searching a ghaut in the Ottley’s area.

ACP Terrance James, Head of the Operations Directorate indicated that “these Operations will continue. We have the resolve.”