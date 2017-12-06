POLICE WEEK 2017 ENDS ON HIGH NOTE Basseterre, St. Kitts, December 05, 2017 (RSCNPF): There was

lots of energy among the large group of police officers, their families, friends, and other members of the community who attended the Police Week Sports Day and closing ceremony on Saturday, December 02.

The Blue Spartans, as the members of blue house call themselves, were announced this year’s overall champions for Police Week competitions. They dominated most of the events. All houses – blue, gold, green and red – competed in a number of activities such as, dominos, cricket, football, basketball and debating. There were also events meant to engage the community and put police officers on display, such as the church service and brunch, the commissioner’s parade, school visits, and the talent show.

The Chairman of the Police Sports Club (PSC), Corporal Jerry Watts, said he was satisfied with this year’s Police Week celebrations. Corporal Watts admitted that he would have liked a larger turn out from the public and acknowledged constraints that prevented some officers from participating. However, with the success of Police Week 2017, he is hopeful that, moving forward, the week-long observance will continue to get better.

Police Week was reintroduced in 2016 after almost 17 years. It is organised annually by the Police Sports Club and is considered a time to celebrate the profession. The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force uses police week-related activities for team building.

Commissioner of Police, Ian Queeley, was a strong proponent for its re-establishment.

“I firmly believe that Police Week is a time to motivate officers and further foster camaraderie within the force. I am pleased with this year’s hosting of the event and I expect it to be bigger and better next year,” Commissioner Queeley said.

He also expressed his appreciation to the house captains who were able to rally their troops for every event.