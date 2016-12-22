Basseterre, St. Kitts, December 21, 2016 (SKNIS)—On Monday, 12th December, the formal meeting of the Cabinet took place. The meeting was chaired by the Prime Minister, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris.

1. Cabinet evaluated the debate on the 2017 Budget. The chair noted that all members of Cabinet and Senator the Honourable Akilah Byron-Nisbett gave strong presentations in support of the Appropriation Bill and the related Budget address. Prime Minister Harris commended all for their support and the high quality of the presentations that they delivered. Cabinet expressed disappointment that the Opposition was ill-prepared for the Budget and engaged in irrelevancies. The dishonourable conduct of Senator Nigel Carty was noted and the Cabinet expressed its full support and confidence in the Speaker’s ability to maintain the decorum in the National Assembly.

2. Cabinet discussed the Bills to be debated in the Sitting of National Assembly on Tuesday 13th December, 2016. That sitting was the final sitting of the National Assembly proposed for 2016. 3. Cabinet considered several requests for resale of property and alien land holding licenses. Several options were explored for enhancing the Citizenship-by-Investment Platinum Brand. To improve competitiveness of the programme, Cabinet agreed to an US$15,000 payment to international marketing agents, adjusted the age for dependent children and dependent parents, and agreed to appointing honorary consuls and envoys in countries in the Far East, Israel, Nigeria, Russia and Vietnam, among other countries.