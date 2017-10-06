Post Cabinet Briefing for October 02, 2017

Basseterre, St. Kitts, October 04, 2017 (SKNIS): The formal meeting of the Cabinet took place on Monday, October 02, 2017. The meeting was chaired by Prime Minister, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris. Here are the salient matters that were discussed at that meeting:

The Honourable Prime Minister briefed the Cabinet on the meetings which he attended as part of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) Monetary Council’s group and the Canadian banks in the Federation. He stated that the meetings were very productive and the information shared by the participating groups would assist in clearing up some of the misconceptions about the Citizenship-by-Investment (CBI) programme in the region, however, it was apparent that follow-up meetings would also be necessary. After those meetings, a private meeting with the Canadian Prime Minister, Honourable Justin Trudeau, was held and that also was fruitful and his assistance was sought with certain banking issues which pose challenges for the region.

The Cabinet was also brought up to date with matters pertaining to the Sugar Industry Diversification Foundation (SIDF), Kittitian Hill, and the Hurricane Relief Fund.

A number of submissions were decided upon by the Cabinet, which gave concessions to small and medium size enterprises (SMEs), an indication that persons were in fact taking advantage of opportunities offered to improve their standard of living through facilitation by the Government.

After the regular Cabinet meeting, high ranking members within the Ministry of National Security, including the High Command of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF), the leadership of the St. Kitts and Nevis Defence Force and the Coast Guard, the leadership of Her Majesty’s Prison, the National Security Adviser and Permanent Secretary, met with the Cabinet to discuss matters of national security.