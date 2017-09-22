Post Cabinet Briefing September 18, 2017

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 21, 2017 (SKNIS) — The formal meeting of the Cabinet took place on Monday, September 18, 2017. The meeting was chaired by Prime Minister, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris. Here are the salient matters that were discussed at that meeting:

The Cabinet met to develop plans for dealing with impending Hurricane Maria. The Ministries which had with them essential services were all allowed to give presentations as to the state of preparedness and the necessary clean-up and recovery in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.

The Cabinet made a decision to postpone the Independence Day events of the 19th September as that was the day the storm was to affect the Federation. The main events of Independence Day were the Ceremonial Parade at Warner Park, the Annual Toasting Ceremony at Camp Springfield, and the Independence Cocktail Reception at Government House.

The honourable prime minister informed the Cabinet that he had taken the decision to forego his attendance at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in order to be in the Federation to take charge of any emergencies that would arise as a result of the passage of Hurricane Maria.

The honourable prime minister informed the Cabinet that he was a part of a delegation to visit Toronto, Canada, along with the Governor of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB), Mr. Timothy Antoine, and the Chairman of the ECCB Monetary Council, Prime Minister of Dominica, the Honourable Roosevelt Skerrit, to engage the principals of the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) in light of some challenges facing countries which have Citizenship-by-Investment (CBI) programmes.