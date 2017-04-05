Premier Amory lauds Agriculture officials

By Monique Washington

“The Biggest exhibition of production of the Federation of St Kitts and Nevis.” These were the words used by the Premier of Nevis, Hon. Vance Amory when he described the 23rd staging of the Agriculture open day.

The Department and Ministry of Agriculture officially opened its two (2) day event on Thursday, March 30, 2017, at the Villa Grounds under the theme “Embracing Climate Smart Agriculture to Achieve Greater Food Security”

Giving brief remarks at the ceremony, Hon. Vance Amory lauded the minister with responsibilities in Agriculture, Hon. Alexis Jeffers.

“The enthusiasm of Minister Jeffers, the Minister of Agriculture along with the enthusiasm and technical competence of the Permanent Secretary, Eric Evelyn, and his staff is what has been the driving force for the growth of the Agriculture sector in Nevis”. said Premier Amory.

Hon. Amory noted that no matter how good the idea is, and no matter how enthusiastic the staff are, “if the farmers, fishers and other person in the agro processing subsector did not response and rise to the challenge we would not be here today”

The Premier continued by saying that the quality and quantity continues to increase year after year.

Premier Amory concluded by saying, “It is my mission to encourage all of us to embrace the concept and the practice of smart agriculture development in response to our challenge to the threat to climate change. It is also my simple mission to encourage all involved to maximize the opportunities to create an atmosphere or an environment in which we have food security.”