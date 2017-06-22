Premier’s Ministry issues guidelines for nominations for 2017 Independence Awards

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (June 22, 2017) — The following is a notice from the Premier’s Ministry in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) regarding nominations for Independence awards.
An invitation is extended to the general public for submission of nominations for the conferring of awards in the following categories: the “Order of National Hero”, the “Star of Merit” and the “Medal of Honour”.
Nomination forms may be obtained from the Premier’s Ministry, which is located on the 2nd Floor of the Social Security Building at Pinney’s Estate. They and should be completed and returned to the ministry no later than Friday, 21 July, 2017.