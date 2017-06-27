Press Release: Canada Issues New Policy on Visa-Free Travel

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua and Barbuda – 26thJune, 2017………The Government of Antigua and Barbuda regrets that it has to inform that the Government of Canada has decided to end visa-free travel for citizens of Antigua and Barbuda. This decision relates to concerns over persons who obtain passports under Citizenship by Investment Programmes in the Caribbean.

The Canadian High Commissioner to Antigua and Barbuda, stationed in Trinidad, advised Prime Minister Gaston Browne of this development late on Friday prior to an official announcement today. At the time, the Canadian official said that a concern is that Antigua and Barbuda's Citizenship by Investment Programme is not a residency programme. In response, Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne pointed to the intense vetting of its CIP system, the revenues to the people of Antigua and Barbuda when the terms of trade and aid have declined and the banking system is threatened.